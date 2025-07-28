Cierra Ortega Reveals Her Plan for 'Love Island' Reunion After Racial Slur Scandal

Play video content Tiktok/@cierraortega

Cierra Ortega’s speaking out about the "Love Island" reunion ... and she’s not beating around the bush, making it loud and clear -- she’s not showing up!

In a TikTok video, Cierra confirmed she won’t be at the August 25 "Love Island" tell-all -- and TBH, she didn’t seem the least bit bothered, hinting there’s no need to rehash the scandal, saying her POV’s already out there ... presumably from that apology vid.

Cierra acknowledged her "Love Island" experience ended on a sour note because of her own actions, but despite how it all crashed and burned, the experience still gave her tons of memories.

But for now, Cierra's all about moving forward and closing that messy chapter, especially 'cause she feels like there's way more to her than what made it on screen -- wrapping it all up with, "Love wins in the end and I’ll always be here to showcase it."

Play video content TMZ.com