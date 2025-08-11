The Chainsmokers Bring Out 'Love Island USA' Winner Amaya Espinal Onstage

Play video content

The Chainsmokers were all about the love ... fanboying over Amaya Espinal before bringing her up onstage for an electrifying performance that had the crowd buzzing!

TMZ’s got the clips -- Alex Pall and Drew Taggart were living for the summer dating show, hugging the S7 winner like she was their bestie before bringing her onstage at Brooklyn’s Under the K Bridge on Friday, calling her "the greatest woman that has ever existed."

Amaya was all about the love too, living her best life and working that crowd into a frenzy -- still riding that summer high!

As you know, Amaya took the "Love Island USA" crown this year with her partner Bryan Arenales, and since then, her life’s been on a major glow-up. Looks like she’s settling into the fame and loving every minute of it.