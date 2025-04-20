The Chainsmokers Crash Party at Arizona State, Cops Show Up Minutes Later
The Chainsmokers Ready to Rock Frat Party ... But Cops Ain't On Board!!!
The Chainsmokers wanted to rock an event for Arizona State University ... pulling up to play a frat party -- but, Johnny Law showed up to douse that idea really quick.
Alex Pall and Drew Taggart pulled up to Tempe, Arizona Friday ahead of Breakaway Festival -- a popular EDM festival -- that took place in Phoenix over the weekend.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
The duo went to excite the crowd ... and, they ended up having a face-to-face meeting with some police officers -- who weren't happy about the massive event one bit.
The Chainsmokers started -- claiming saying they only got to play about 45 seconds of a song -- when the officers arrived ... taking control of the sound system and telling everyone under 21 to get the heck out of Dodge.
It seems the frat was hit with a fine ... but, The Chainsmokers happily agreed to pay it and kept the party going for another 15 minutes.
The crew then placed the rest of the show without a hitch ... delighting fans with both classic hits and newer remixes they put out more recently.
Most places might be "no smoking" now ... but, The Chainsmokers always set the party aflame when they get up onstage.