The Chainsmokers Crash Party at Arizona State, Cops Show Up Minutes Later

The Chainsmokers wanted to rock an event for Arizona State University ... pulling up to play a frat party -- but, Johnny Law showed up to douse that idea really quick.

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart pulled up to Tempe, Arizona Friday ahead of Breakaway Festival -- a popular EDM festival -- that took place in Phoenix over the weekend.

The duo went to excite the crowd ... and, they ended up having a face-to-face meeting with some police officers -- who weren't happy about the massive event one bit.

The Chainsmokers started -- claiming saying they only got to play about 45 seconds of a song -- when the officers arrived ... taking control of the sound system and telling everyone under 21 to get the heck out of Dodge.

It seems the frat was hit with a fine ... but, The Chainsmokers happily agreed to pay it and kept the party going for another 15 minutes.

The crew then placed the rest of the show without a hitch ... delighting fans with both classic hits and newer remixes they put out more recently.