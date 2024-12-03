The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Engaged To Model Mari Fonseca!!!

Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers is off the market -- he's announced his engagement to model Mari Fonseca, sharing pics and vids from the romantic proposal.

The head-over-heels pair were all smiles in the IG post Tuesday, with Mari proudly flaunting her massive ring as they celebrated over a romantic candlelit dinner.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Drew couldn’t contain his excitement, writing in the comments, "HELL YEA!! 💍," letting everyone know he’s pumped to spend forever with his fiancée. Fans flooded his comments with congrats right away.

Drew and Mari dated for more than a year before the engagement ... and it’s clear he knew early on she was "the one." In a heartfelt IG tribute from September 2023, he admitted he thought she was way out of his league before they began dating.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Before Mari, Drew was linked to Selena Gomez -- before she found love with Benny Blanco.

Mari hasn’t commented on the engagement yet, but with all the excitement, it’s clear she’s a little distracted right now.

Engagement rumors began this weekend, when the couple was seen leaving the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Sunday, and Mari appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.