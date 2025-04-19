University of Massachusetts Student Charged With Firebombing Tesla Dealership

It's not every day a University of Massachusetts Boston student gets arrested for allegedly firebombing a Tesla dealership operated by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

But 19-year-old Owen McIntire has found themselves in this unique place ... after they were apprehended by FBI agents on the UMass Boston campus and made an initial court appearance Friday, the Department of Justice announced.

According to a federal criminal complaint, McIntire was charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and malicious damage by fire of any property used in interstate commerce.

The complaint states McIntire was in their hometown of Kansas City during Spring Break when, on March 17, they cruised over to the Tesla dealership, parking a block away in front of a house.

McIntire then allegedly walked to the dealership and set it on fire before dashing back to their car and driving away.

The complaint says a cop spotted smoke rising from a Cybertruck and went to check out the issue, finding a Molotov cocktail comprised of an apple cider vinegar bottle and a rag.

The feds say McIntire was identified with the help of witnesses and video, which captured them wearing "dark flowy clothing and a large-brimmed hat."

McIntire allegedly discarded the distinct hat nearby and the FBI recovered it to use as evidence and for DNA testing.

What's more, McIntire was photographed with luggage inside the Kansas City International Airport, placing them in the area around the time of the incident.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said McIntire's alleged criminal acts were very costly ... damaging two Cybertrucks and two charging stations, all of which cost more than $200,000.

