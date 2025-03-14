Kim Kardashian Gets Cozy With Tesla Robot in New Photo Shoot
Kim Kardashian Rubbin' On a Robot ... You're Welcome Elon
Kim Kardashian knows how to turn on humans ... and now she’s trying out her seductive ways with a robot -- which appears to be overheating -- in her latest photo shoot.
KK is re-igniting the spark by posting a brand-new look from photos taken last November – when we previously reported that she was connecting with a new cyborg companion – and the photos are cheekier than ever!!!
The SKIMS owner enjoys a sensual cuddle on Malibu beach … prior to the devastating Pacific Palisades Fires … fueling rumors that her new boo is a buff bot. This hunk of metal gets a mean Tesla tan while checking out his babe from the back – as she poses poolside in some skin-tight lacy leggings. Check out the moment captured when her bionic bud takes hold of the camera as they pose for a selfie.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen her posted up with this steel stud … but the couple looks much more connected than before … so she must be in her feels after sharing details all about her previous relationships on the newest episode of "The Kardashians."
Seems like Kim is remaining a total Tesla fan girl … so we hope that this is a sign that these lovers are remaining happy and fully charged up with robot romance.