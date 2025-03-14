Kim Kardashian Gets Cozy With Tesla Robot in New Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian knows how to turn on humans ... and now she’s trying out her seductive ways with a robot -- which appears to be overheating -- in her latest photo shoot.

KK is re-igniting the spark by posting a brand-new look from photos taken last November – when we previously reported that she was connecting with a new cyborg companion – and the photos are cheekier than ever!!!

The SKIMS owner enjoys a sensual cuddle on Malibu beach … prior to the devastating Pacific Palisades Fires … fueling rumors that her new boo is a buff bot. This hunk of metal gets a mean Tesla tan while checking out his babe from the back – as she poses poolside in some skin-tight lacy leggings. Check out the moment captured when her bionic bud takes hold of the camera as they pose for a selfie.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen her posted up with this steel stud … but the couple looks much more connected than before … so she must be in her feels after sharing details all about her previous relationships on the newest episode of "The Kardashians."