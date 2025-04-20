'RHOC' Alum Lydia McLaughlin's Brother Allegedly Grabbed Cop's Taser Before Being Shot Dead

New details have surfaced in the fatal police shooting of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Lydia McLaughlin's brother ... police say he grabbed the cop's taser and assaulted the officer before getting shot during a traffic stop.

Play video content Onscene.TV

According to Newport Beach Police, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling "managed to remove the department-issued taser from the officer’s duty belt and attempted to deploy it multiple times against the officer" during the traffic stop Thursday in Orange County, CA. The department claims, "at that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The PD went on to confirm what law enforcement sources told us on Friday ... that Geoffrey was uncooperative and assaulted the cop.

The PD says they gave medical aid to Geoffrey until the Newport Beach Fire Department arrived on the scene. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The California Department of Justice is aware of the shooting and is conducting an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section for independent review.

Lydia told TMZ on Friday ... "My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn."

Geoffrey was 45.