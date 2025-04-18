Ex-RHOC Star Lydia McLaughlin's Brother Shot Dead by Cops in California

The brother of former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin was shot to death by police during a traffic stop in California, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Geoffrey Shyam Stirling was riding a motorcycle along the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach -- about 50 miles south of Los Angeles -- when cops pulled over his vehicle Thursday night.

Our sources say Stirling became "uncooperative" with Newport Beach police -- and at least one officer shot him. We're told Stirling died later at a hospital. Police say no officers were injured during the encounter.

The California Attorney General's Office has launched an independent review of the deadly shooting to get to the bottom of what happened.

Lydia McLaughlin issued a statement Friday, telling TMZ ... My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn."

As you may know, Lydia was a fixture on Season 8 of "Real Housewives of Orange County" with Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino and Heather Dubrow. She also appeared on Season 12 of the show.

Stirling was 45.