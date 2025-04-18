Body Cam Video Shows Idaho Cops Shooting Autistic Teen Armed With Knife

Police in Idaho just released body cam video of a fatal interaction with an autistic teen ... and everything happens super fast.

Cops released footage Thursday and it shows officers from the Pocatello Police Department opening fire on 17-year-old Victor Perez just seconds after arriving at the scene and getting out of their squad cars.

Play video content Pocatello Police Department

The teen was on the ground in a fenced-in yard fumbling with a knife during a confrontation with family members when cops arrived ... officers showed up, drew their guns and yelled at Victor to "Drop the knife!!!"

Perez stands up with a knife in his hand and takes a step toward officers, who are standing on the opposite side of a chain-link fence ... and cops open fire. Officials say 3 officers fired handguns and another officer used a bean-bag shotgun. Two of Victor's family members were standing behind him just off to the side.

Victor's family says he was autistic, nonverbal and suffered from cerebral palsy ... conditions police say they knew nothing about when they showed up at his house after getting a call about an allegedly intoxicated man armed with a knife.

Perez did have a blade, but his family says he wasn't drunk, and they say he was stumbling around because of his disabilities.

Play video content AP

The teen was reportedly shot 9 times and hospitalized in critical condition, where he had his leg amputated. He was removed from life support after being pronounced clinically brain dead a week after the April 5 shooting, and later died.

In the video, cops don't appear to try and de-escalate the situation or figure out what's going on with the teen ... and the shooting has sparked outrage, protests and vigils in Pocatello.