Haley Joel Osment Police Body Cam Shows Him Use Slur, Alleged Cocaine

Play video content

Haley Joel Osment was in the back of a police car on his way to jail when he called his arresting officer a "Nazi" and a Jewish slur ... at least according to police body cam footage.

TMZ just obtained the video from Haley's arrest at a California ski resort and you hear him calling the cop driving him to jail a "f***** Nazi" and the "K" word.

Play video content

Video also shows the moment cops claim they found cocaine in Haley's possession ... and the drugs appear to be concealed in a $20 bill.

The footage backs up what we first reported ... that Haley dropped some offensive labels on the cop who was arresting him at Mammoth Mountain.

You can see the cops take the alleged cocaine as evidence too ... and Haley was ultimately charged with two misdemeanors ... possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol in public.