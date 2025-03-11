Emily Osment Seen Out With Haley, First Time Since Quickie Divorce Finalized

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Emily Osment was soaking up some much-needed sibling love with her brother, Haley ... as she was spotted out for the first time since finalizing her speedy divorce from Jack Anthony.

The actress was looking all kinds of relaxed and happy as she joined her brother for a casual stroll with their dogs in L.A. Monday -- an evident escape from her recent personal woes.

Emily, who's starred in "Hannah Montana" and "Young Sheldon," just filed settlement docs yesterday. Haley Joel’s been in the Hollywood game for years, with iconic roles in "Forrest Gump" and "The Sixth Sense," and he definitely knows how to deal with personal stuff in the spotlight -- so, it's no wonder he’s by Emily’s side right now.

TMZ broke the news -- Emily wrapped up her divorce in record time, filing the docs less than a week after officially calling it quits with her husband, Jack, just five months into their marriage.

In fact, Emily listed the separation date as December 7, 2024, but the pair had a prenup in place -- so guess that made things in their divorce proceedings a lot smoother.