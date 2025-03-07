Emily Osment Files to Divorce Husband of 5 Months

Emily Osment is splitting from her husband Jack Farina ... and, while many would expect them to still be in the honeymoon phase, it looks like she decided five months is more than enough.

The actress beelined it to court Friday to file for divorce from Farina -- better known by his stage name Jack Anthony ... citing the boilerplate irreconcilable differences.

They got married on October 12, 2024 -- so they would've celebrated five months together next week ... but, it looks like they decided it just wasn't working out. She lists the date of separation on December 7, 2024 … less than two months after the marriage.

An attachment is included in the document indicating the two sides have a prenup ... and, the two don't share any children together either.

It's unclear exactly when they began dating -- but, we do know Jack popped the question back in 2023, so they've been together for some time ... but, marriage apparently wasn't in the cards for the two.

Emily rose to fame on the show "Hannah Montana" on which she played Miley Cyrus's best friend, Lilly Truscott. She's currently starring on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" as Mandy -- a role she's reprising from the show "Young Sheldon."