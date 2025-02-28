Jenna Jameson Files to Divorce Wife Jessi Lawless

Jenna Jameson and her wife Jessi Lawless appear to be splitting up ... 'cause Jenna just filed for divorce -- almost a year after Jessi said she was done with the marriage.

The former porn star turned businesswoman filed in a Nevada court Thursday. The documents don't cite a reason ... but, Jenna says the two have been living separately since April.

Jenna's asking the court to let her keep a series of high-priced items ... including multiple luxury handbags, jewelry, clothes and personal painting.

Also, it looks like the two won't have to co-parent any new kids ... 'cause Jenna claims she and Jessi aren't pregnant.

Remember, last year Lawless claimed she was splitting from Jameson ... after Jessi claimed Jenna was drinking despite promising she wouldn't when they first got married.

In an annulment filing, Jessi cited the drinking issue as well as an alleged debt of $500K as the reason she wanted the whole marriage wiped away.

However, a day or so after posting the video, Jessi took it down ... and, it seems she never followed up with the case -- 'cause a court dismissed the action in December after she failed to move the case along.