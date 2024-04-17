Jenna Jameson's Estranged Wife's Annulment Cites $500K Debt, Sobriety Promise

Jenna Jameson's estranged wife says she should be able to cancel out their marriage because she claims she was duped -- citing a lot of debt and a broken promise to stay sober.

Jessi Lawless' annulment filing just hit the system -- and there are some interesting tidbits that explain why exactly she thinks her marriage with Jenna should be wiped from the books entirely ... with her claiming she entered holy matrimony under false pretenses.

Per the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jessi claims Jenna told her before they got hitched that she was financially independent, debt-free, and that she'd contribute to the household financially.

According to JL, one of those things ended up not being true -- namely, she alleges Jenna hadn't disclosed to her that she was actually being hounded by a $500,000 tax debt.

In addition to that ... Jessi claims Jenna entered into the marriage assuring Jessi she would remain sober ... and Jessi alleges that promise hasn't been kept. Because of these two things, Jessi believes their marriage was fraudulent ... and wants the judge to scrub it completely.

In her paperwork, Jessi goes on to say neither of them are pregnant and that their community property has already been divided. She's not requesting spousal support either here -- and notes they got married in June 2023 ... so it's been less than a year.

As we reported ... Jessi announced this would be happening, explaining why she believes Jenna fell off the wagon and how she reacted when confronted about it.