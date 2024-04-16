Jenna Jameson's Wife Files for Divorce After Less Than Year of Marriage

Jenna Jameson is once again headed for divorce -- this time, it's her wife who wants to end their marriage ... and she's claiming the reason is because Jenna fell off the wagon.

Jessi Lawless just hopped on TikTok with a video that spells it all out -- she says she's filing for divorce ... and she says she's already filed the docs. In any case, JL says it's coming -- and she goes on to cite Jenna allegedly drinking again as the impetus.

Play video content

She explains she's had Jenna on a tight leash ever since they got hitched when it comes to booze -- saying it was a hard-line issue for her from the get-go -- and claims Jenna recently got away from home and went to Chicago ... where Jessi says she learned JJ was drinking.

Jessi says when she confronted Jenna about this, she claims Jenna tried to deny it -- that is until Jessi told her she had pics to prove it (she didn't) at which point Jenna came clean.

However, rather than apologize ... Jessi claims Jenna leaned into it and said she wasn't sorry and that she wasn't gonna kick the habit either -- which was the last straw for Jessi. She says she's technically filing for an annulment of their marriage, which shouldn't take long.

Jenna and Jessi tied the knot in May of 2023 ... and they don't have any kids together. Jenna's been married twice before ... and has children from her previous relationships.

Jenna has been very public with her alcohol addiction ... as well as her sobriety journey, which has seemingly been going strong for years now. According to Jessi though, that's over.