Jenna Jameson's Wife Takes Down 'Divorce' Video, Future Up in the Air

Jenna Jameson's estranged wife might be rethinking her approach to their uncoupling ... because she took down her tell-all "divorce" video for the sake of her ex's well-being.

Jessi Lawless tells TMZ she pulled the video down from her social media Wednesday after having a heart-to-heart phone call with Jenna. She says she understands Jenna's been catching heat online since Jessi posted it ... announcing she was filing to end their marriage.

Play video content 04/16/24

She says, "I don’t want her mental health impacted any more than it already has been. I love her. This is a very delicate time for us. We’re both heartbroken and trying to find hope for the future."

Jessi adds, "She’s told me she’d never drink again, and I can see at this point that she is in fact sober today and plans to remain that way. I just wanted her to be safe & healthy."

When we asked if Jessi was considering retracting her annulment filing, Jessi told us there would always be hope for her and Jenna as a couple, since they love each other. She also says she believes in forgiveness -- but notes it takes time and accountability.

Jessi wouldn't say whether she'd be pulling her filing, and simply told us ... we'll see what the future holds.

As we reported ... Jessi's paperwork claimed before tying the knot, Jenna had assured her she was financially independent and debt-free. However, Jessi alleges this was far from the truth, as Jenna was actually wrestling with a hefty $500,000 tax debt.