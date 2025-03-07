Rebecca Gayheart Files to Dismiss Divorce From Eric Dane, 7 Years Later

We Can Try Again!!!

Rebecca Gayheart has a reverse 7-year itch -- she and Eric Dane are calling off their divorce, and she's making it official with a judge ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs Rebecca filed Wednesday, she's requested a dismissal of the divorce petition she filed in February 2018 to end what had been 14 years of marriage to the "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria" star.

However, the couple never reached a divorce settlement, and have actually remained tight over the years. We've seen them out on shopping trips, but they always said that was all about co-parenting -- they have 2 daughters, Billie and Georgia, who are now teenagers.

It's unclear what's shifted in recent years to make Rebecca drop the divorce ... we've reached out to both their reps.

The couple's kinda been through it all during their relationship, including a sex tape scandal back in 2009 when Gawker released video of them with another woman ... having a threesome in a bathtub.

Technically, Eric and Rebecca would've celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, though we don't know if they actually marked the occasion.