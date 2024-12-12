Joey Lawrence's Wife Officially Files to Dismiss Divorce

Joey Lawrence's wife is looking to make it official that she's staying with Joey ... 'cause she just filed to dismiss her divorce petition.

Samantha Cope filed to dismiss the divorce earlier this week ... though it appears she messed up the paperwork slightly and will possibly have to refile the documents to make it official.

The move is consistent with previous reports the two reconciled and plan to stay together -- so, it's not surprising that Cope filed to dismiss the case.

As you know ... Samantha originally filed for divorce over the summer -- with rumors swirling that Joey cheated on her with a work colleague. Joey fervently denied the claims.

Samantha initially asked for primary physical custody of their daughter -- with Joey only getting to visit their kid with her sign-off.

Then, just last week, sources with direct knowledge told us the two were getting back together ... saying it was a recent development after they completely rebuilt their relationship. The two also got flirty on IG ... sharing sweet messages.

We even spotted the happy couple outside a market together late last week ... looking loved up with big grins and their daughter with them.