Joey Lawrence Reconciles With Estranged Wife Months After Her Divorce Filing

Joey Lawrence and his estranged wife are working through their differences -- they are rekindling their relationship months after she filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Sources directly connected to the couple tell TMZ ... Joey and his wife of 2 years, Samantha Cope, are back together, and they plan on calling off their divorce.

While it's unclear right now why or when they reconciled ... our sources say it was recent and it's clear they've definitely rebuilt their relationship.

Lawrence first revealed things were warming up with Cope through an Instagram post Wednesday night -- he shared a loved-up pic of them, and wrote in the caption, he is "galaxies beyond thankful."

SC responded in the comments to the message with a heart emoji and "love you" ... so, relationship repaired.

The reconciliation's pretty shocking given Samantha filed for divorce less than 4 months ago ... and asked for 100% physical custody of their daughter -- with Joey only getting to visit their kid with her sign-off.

Lawrence was accused of cheating on Cope with Melina Alves, the writer of a movie he's starring in, "Socked in for Christmas" ... with her husband claiming in divorce docs Joey and Melina started a sexual relationship in March.

JL denied cheating allegations in the aftermath of the divorce filing ... saying his bond with Alves was based on shared experiences and mutual understanding, not physical intimacy.

Joey claimed his 2 kids from a previous relationship would never be accepted by Samantha, a major rift in their relationship -- though he's since taken that statement off his Instagram.