Joey Lawrence Costar Melina Alves Denies Affair, But Estranged Husband Calls BS

Melina Alves is denying allegations she carried on an extramarital affair with Joey Lawrence ... she says the relationship never got sexual and are just friends ... but her estranged hubby isn't buying what she's selling.

The actress broke her silence in a social media post Wednesday ... saying her relationship with Joey never turned sexual.

The two worked together on the upcoming movie "Socked In For Christmas," and Melina says they developed a meaningful relationship on set due to what she describes as similarities in their personal lives.

Melina says when she first met Joey she "was immediately struck by his kindness, warmth, and genuine character" ... and she says they found common ground in their shared experiences, which "led to a strong, supportive friendship that has been a source of strength for both of us."

TMZ broke the story ... Melina's estranged husband, Edward Rider, accused her of adultery as part of their divorce proceedings in New Jersey ... claiming he found out in March she was having sex with Joey in California, when they were still married and when Joey was still married to Samantha Lawrence.

Melina is saying she and Edward have been estranged since January 2023 ... and she claims she has a temporary restraining order against Ed ... but he says not so fast.

Sources close to Ed tell TMZ ... they were NOT estranged and were still living together earlier this year when he filed for divorce.