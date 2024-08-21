Joey Lawrence's Wife Samantha Files For Divorce, Wants Sole Physical Custody

Joey Lawrence's wife has filed for divorce ... citing irreconcilable differences -- and she's asking for sole physical custody of their daughter, with some pretty major restrictions on Joey.

Samantha Lawrence -- Joey's wife of 2 years -- filed the divorce docs about 2 months after she says they separated back in June. She checked the box to block the court's ability to award either of them spousal support ... but she's certainly demanding the lion's share of access to their daughter.

In the docs, she specifically asks the court to award her 100% physical custody ... with Joey allowed to visit only at her discretion.

She says once their daughter Dylan -- born in January 2023 -- turns 3, she's willing to allow their daughter to stay with Joey for up to 2 nights a week ... but, requests he not be allowed to take her for extended periods of time ... until she's older and can consent to such visits.

Samantha adds she doesn't want any non-family members around Dylan while she's visiting her father either ... unless Samantha gives the OK.

It's a pretty stringent ask ... and could signal things might get nasty between them over custody issues.

Joey and Samantha met while filming a Lifetime movie together back in 2020 ... getting engaged in August of the following year, and marrying in May 2022.

Samantha sorta alluded to a split on her Instagram in recent weeks ... unfollowing Joey, taking him out of her bio -- and, posting cryptic messages that seemed to indicate the couple was splitting up.