Joey Lawrence Dances, Gets Handsy With Melina Alves One Week After Separation

Joey Lawrence got back on his feet days after the date his estranged wife says they separated ... hitting the dancefloor with Melina Alves just one week later.

The actor and the screenwriter -- whose alleged relationship has been heavily scrutinized recently -- hit Añejo Cantina and Grill, a Mexican food restaurant in Sherman Oaks, back in June ... and, TMZ's obtained video of their flirty interactions.

Check out the clip ... Joey and Melina hit the dancefloor, showing off their fancy footwork before locking in an embrace while swaying to the beat.

And, it looks like Joey even touches Melina with a little playful pat on the behind too ... a move that usually screams "couple," we might add.

Eyewitnesses say the pair kissed, danced, ate and drank throughout the night. It was just the two of them too -- no big group of friends ... a pretty romantic date night.

Worth noting ... this video was shot June 14 -- literally one week after the date of separation Samantha Cope listed on her divorce petition. It seems Joey got back into the public dating scene pretty quick, though it's still unclear when Joey and Melina started seeing each other.

Remember ... both Lawrence and Alves have released statements this week claiming they were never intimate while shooting the movie "Socked in for Christmas." Filming's long over now though -- and, we'd say these actions are pretty dang intimate!

Melina's estranged husband Edward Rider filed for divorce from Alves too ... and, while Melina says she has a TRO against him, sources close to him say he believes he'll get it thrown out at an upcoming hearing.

Meanwhile, Cope's fighting tooth and nail for 100% physical custody of Dylan, the daughter she shares with Lawrence.

In any case, looks like Lawrence and Alves are cutting loose ... even while their marriages come to a close.