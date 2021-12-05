Emily Osment -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here's the 17-year-old version of the "Hannah Montana" star with her long bouncing curls at the "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" World Premiere in Hollywood, California back in 2009 (left).

And, 12 years later ... The now 29-year-old singer and actress is getting in the spirit for her newest Hallmark film, "A Very Merry Bridesmaid," by having a cheerful visit at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Holiday Festival preview with her brother just a few days ago (right).