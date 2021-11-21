Michael Strahan -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Michael Strahan scored with these good looks!

Here's the 31-year-old version of the retired NFL defensive at a benefit for the Pediatric AIDS Foundation in New York City back in 2002 (left). That year he earned the record for most sacks of a quarterback in a single season ... which he still holds today!

And, 19 years later ... the 'Good Morning America' television personality -- who is celebrating his 50th birthday today -- still working on his athleticism at the 'Big Daddy' Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event in New York earlier this year (right).

