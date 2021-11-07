Kumail Nanjiani -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Kumail Nanjiani 's good looks must be eternal because they aren't going anywhere!

Here's the 31-year-old version of the hilarious comedian and "Silicon Valley" actor smirking for the camera at IFP's Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City back in 2009 (left).

And 12 years later ... the now 43-year-old writer and star of "The Big Sick" looking superhuman as he attends the UK premiere for his first Marvel film, "Eternals," in London, England last week (right). The star-studded action movie -- featuring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek -- just debuted in theaters this weekend.