Trish on 'Austin & Ally' 'Memba Her?!

11/2/2021 12:01 AM PT
Lone Star state actor Raini Rodriguez was still a teenager when she locked in the role as the spunky best friend Trish -- who also acts as the musical manager while alongside the up-and-coming artist tackling the entertainment industry -- in the classic Disney sitcom "Austin & Ally."

RR shared the screen with the Disney duo Ross Lynch as the awesome music maker, Austin Moon ... and Laura Marano as the brainy singer, Ally Dawson.

Fun Fact: Raini's brother is Rico Rodriguez ... who is well known for his role as Sofia Vergara's son Manny on "Modern Family.

Guess what Raini looks like now in her late 20s!

