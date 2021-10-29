'The Nun' 'Memba Her?!
10/29/2021 12:30 AM PT
Eerie actor Bonnie Aarons had the world saying their prayers after she took on the role as the demon, Valak -- who takes the form of a terrifying nun and exercises evil to attack paranormal pros -- in the 2016 freaky film, "The Conjuring 2" ... and the 2018 holy spinoff film "The Nun."
Bonnie shared the scary big screen with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the on-screen version of the paranormal couple Ed and Lorraine Warren.
She can also be spotted in "The Princess Diaries" and "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" as Baroness Joy Von Troken.
Guess what she looks like now without the spooky makeup and horrific habit.