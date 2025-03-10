Emily Osment Settles Divorce With Husband of 5 Months

Emily Osment is making a clean break from her estranged husband ... because she just filed docs settling their divorce in near record time.

Emily filed the settlement docs on Monday, after she beelined it to court Friday and filed to divorce her husband Jack after only 5 months of marriage.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Emily and Jack each gave up their rights to seek spousal support and they have signed a confidential marriage settlement agreement.

The exes had no children ... so no child support or custody issues to hash out.

Further making matters here easier, Emily and Jack previously indicated they had a prenup.

A judge has yet to sign off on the settlement to make it official.

Play video content OCTOBER 2024 TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Emily pulled the plug on their marriage last week, but she listed the date of separation as December 7, 2024 ... which was less than 2 months after their October wedding.