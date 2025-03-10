Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Emily Osment Settles Divorce With Husband of 5 Months

Emily Osment is making a clean break from her estranged husband ... because she just filed docs settling their divorce in near record time.

Emily filed the settlement docs on Monday, after she beelined it to court Friday and filed to divorce her husband Jack after only 5 months of marriage.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Emily and Jack each gave up their rights to seek spousal support and they have signed a confidential marriage settlement agreement.

The exes had no children ... so no child support or custody issues to hash out.

Further making matters here easier, Emily and Jack previously indicated they had a prenup.

A judge has yet to sign off on the settlement to make it official.

TMZ broke the story ... Emily pulled the plug on their marriage last week, but she listed the date of separation as December 7, 2024 ... which was less than 2 months after their October wedding.

Emily -- who is the younger sister of actor Haley Joel Osment -- previously told TMZ ... "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn't work out."

