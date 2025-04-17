Haley Joel Osment Allegedly Called Arresting Cop Jewish Epithet and 'Nazi'

Haley Joel Osment allegedly dropped some offensive labels -- including a racial epithet -- on the cop who was arresting him at a ski resort ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us … the arresting officer reported Haley was belligerent when they took him into custody earlier this month at Mammoth Mountain in Cali for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

We're told the officer claimed Haley hurled the "K" word -- the Jewish slur -- but, also, oddly labeled him a "Nazi" as well. Not exactly consistent insults, but we digress.

Our sources say the police interaction was a really bad moment for Haley -- officers had their body cameras rolling during the incident, and the footage is expected to be released.

TMZ broke the story ... Haley was busted April 8 after cops got a call about an allegedly intoxicated individual on the slopes.

We also obtained video of Haley before the arrest, causing a stir as he attempted to get on a chair lift without his snowboard.

Haley was booked and released shortly after the arrest and the Mono County D.A. just charged him with two misdemeanors ... possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol in public.

Sources familiar with the situation previously told us Haley's been going through it recently -- we're told he lost everything in the Altadena wildfire, and had issues with insurance ... including a denied claim for a replacement home.