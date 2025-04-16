Haley Joel Osment Arrested for Public Intoxication at California Ski Resort

Haley Joel Osment's next trip to Mammoth Lakes, CA won't be for skiing -- he's potentially facing charges for an arrest at that town's ski resort ... TMZ has learned.

The veteran actor was arrested on April 8 after cops got a call just before 2 PM about an allegedly intoxicated individual at Mammoth Mountain resort.

Ski patrol -- professionals who ensure the safety of skiers and snowboarders -- were with Osment when cops arrived, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Osment was booked for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance ... which cops sent to a lab to determine exactly what it is.

Haley was booked and released shortly after the arrest, and the Mono County D.A. will now decide whether or not to prosecute the case.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Haley's been going through it recently -- he lost everything in the Altadena wildfire, like many other people, and he's had many issues with insurance. For instance, he recently found a replacement home, but we're told his insurer denied the claim.

This isn't the first time Haley has been arrested for an alcohol-related offense.

Back in 2006, HJO suffered shoulder and rib injuries after driving into a brick pillar while intoxicated.