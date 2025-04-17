'Ugly Betty' Actor Eric Mabius Pulls Celeb Card on Cops Before Battery Arrest, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Eric Mabius made sure cops knew he'd been cast in law enforcement roles for tons of Hollywood productions before they threw handcuffs on him and stuffed him in the back of a squad car ... new police video shows.

In body cam footage, obtained by TMZ, Eric pulls the celeb card while being arrested for battery in Florida.

Eric's interacting with Nassau County sheriff's deputies outside a bar when he tells them, "You know what's so funny, I play characters like you in movies all the time. I do ... I get paid money."

The deputies don't seem too impressed ... and one fires back, "None of your movies taught you how to fight? Because your eye is busted."

We broke the story ... Eric was arrested for battery and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence after allegedly getting into a heated altercation inside a bar.