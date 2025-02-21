'Ugly Betty' Actor Eric Mabius Altercation at Bar Before Arrest, on Video

Play video content

"Ugly Betty" and Hallmark star Eric Mabius was arrested for battery Thursday ... and, video shows the incident that led to his arrest.

TMZ has obtained video from inside The Goat ... a bar in Nassau County, Florida just north of Jacksonville -- and, it shows a man who looks like Eric hanging out by the bar with a woman.

Sources connected to the situation tell us ... while everything seems quiet and relaxed at first, the woman sitting next to Eric apparently got into a verbal altercation with the man next to her ... before seemingly spitting in his face. The arrest report notes the spitting incident.

The man appears to respond in kind ... and a fight breaks out between the woman with Mabius and another woman.

You can see the man we're told is Mabius jump into the brawl, wildly swinging his phone around, before falling on top of both women ... and a group of men rip EM away from the fight and hold him back.

Ultimately, the woman with Mabius appeared to lose the fight and took a pretty bad beating ... and, it gets worse from there because ultimately she and Eric were arrested.

Mabius had a court hearing Friday morning, and the judge gave him bond on both charges -- battery and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, both misdemeanors. He's been ordered not to drink alcohol or contact the alleged victim in the case, and his next court hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Worth noting, Eric's mug shot seemed to show some bruising around his eye ... but, our sources say those marks were there before the altercation. He also appeared to be using crutches at the bar.