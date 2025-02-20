Terrell Suggs Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct ... In Starbucks Threat Case

Former NFL superstar Terrell Suggs pleaded guilty to a criminal charge on Thursday in his Starbucks threat case, TMZ Sports has learned.

The ex-Baltimore Ravens pass rusher appeared in a Maricopa County, AZ courtroom in a shirt and a tie -- and, after cutting a deal with prosecutors, he submitted a guilty plea to one count of disorderly conduct.

Play video content

In exchange, officials agreed to drop the second charge of threatening or intimidating they had hit him with over a March 2024 incident at a local Starbucks.

Suggs is facing time behind bars ... although, following the deal, it appears more likely he'll end up with just probation. His sentencing date has been officially slated for April 1.

Suggs, of course, was hit with the criminal charges following a mid-afternoon altercation he got into with a man at a Starbucks drive-through. Authorities say during the quarrel at the coffee joint, Suggs "recklessly displayed a firearm."

In April, about a month after the altercation, Suggs, 42, was arrested over the incident but insisted the other man was the aggressor in the situation.

"When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were," he told us. "Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence."