Adam Vinatieri Says He'll 'Be Doing Cartwheels' If Elected To Hall of Fame

Adam Vinatieri isn't hiding it -- he'd really love to be a Hall of Famer ... and he tells TMZ Sports if he's officially inducted next week, he'll be doing some gymnastics!!

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is slated to announce its 2025 class on Thursday ... and Vinatieri is one of 15 modern-era finalists vying for as many as five spots.

The competition is super stiff -- some of the other 14 names looking to get the call include Eli Manning, Luke Kuechly, Antonio Gates, Torry Holt, Terrell Suggs and Reggie Wayne.

Vinatieri is well aware of how difficult it'll be to beat out some of those guys for a bust in Canton in '25 ... but he made it clear if he's able to do it, he'll go crazy.

"I'll be doing cartwheels," he said, "even though I can't do cartwheels!"

The former New England Patriots kicker tells us, though, he won't be completely devastated if this year's not his year ... he said while he'll be "a little a disappointed" -- he'll look forward to future years.

"Just to be even up for the nomination is a wonderful thing," he said.