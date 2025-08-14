'Love Island USA' Winners Amaya & Bryan Drop Hints for Must-See Reunion

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love Island USA" season 7 winners -- Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales -- are soaking in all the love and support after ending their time in the villa, winning $100K and the hearts of America.

We caught up with Amaya and Bryan separately in NYC -- just a day after filming the 12-hour Love Island reunion -- and while they kept it cute on spoilers, they did tease what fans can expect when the post-villa drama hits screens regarding their own relationship.

This season's stars have been seen happier than ever in the outside world lately, and Bryan is all smiles, praising their life away from cameras -- telling us everything is "going great" and that we can look forward to seeing their strong connection during the reunion.

However, don't expect any spoilers coming from these two, because both islanders kept all details regarding the reunion under lock and key -- telling us to tune in and see what unfolds.

Check the clip ... Amaya appears to be caught off guard when being called famous, calling it "crazy" ... and tells us she is grateful people are resonating with her story and seeing themselves in her journey.

As for Bryan, he does take the opportunity to let us know that if anyone out there is sliding into his DMs and expecting to get a response from the beloved bombshell ... then good luck because this villa heartthrob is locked in with Amaya and has no interest in checking out his inbox.

As we reported, Amaya popped up during The Chainsmokers’ set at Brooklyn’s Under the K Bridge last week -- so whether she calls herself famous or not, having a major DJ like that reach out proves her fanbase is seriously next level.