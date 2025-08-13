'Love Island USA' Star JaNa Craig Reacts to Lizzo's Song About Kenny Rodriguez Split

Play video content @LionsShareNews / Backgrid

JaNa Craig is getting all kinds of love after her split from costar Kenny Rodriguez and now she's reacting to getting it from one of her favorite artists.

Cameras caught up with the "Love Island USA" star at LAX on Wednesday, and she was all smiles when asked about Lizzo name-dropping her in a new song, saying it's so crazy she did that. She says it's cute because she's getting so much love, adding Lizzo has been one of her favorite singers for years.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

JaNa says she DM'd Lizzo immediately after hearing the track telling her she's her queen and thanking her for the love and support. She hasn't gotten a reply yet but she made a TikTok in response to the new song which features her name in the lyrics.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Now back on the market, JaNa played coy when asked if her DMs have been blowing up with new prospective date options. She says she doesn't want to kiss and tell before confirming she's gotten messages from a few verified blue checkmark accounts. While she's flattered, she's not rushing into romance -- saying she's still reflecting, healing, and taking things slow.

As for her type ... JaNa says she's looking for a man with a genuine relationship with God and isn't interested in dating someone who's too much of a public figure.

We broke the story ... JaNa ended her relationship with Kenny in July. In an Instagram post, JaNa strongly implied betrayal during their time together. She said, "Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is."

She went on ... "Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating."