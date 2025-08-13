Alex Zamora Shuts Down Talk of Threesome With Louis Russell, on 'Perfect Match'

Play video content TMZ's Previously On...

Alex Zamora is spilling the tea on that wild scene from this season of "Perfect Match" where it seemed like she, Louis Russell, and Sandy Gallagher were about to dive into a steamy threesome ... but don’t get it twisted -- Alex says Louis can keep on dreaming.

Zamora -- the temptress from "Perfect Match" and "Temptation Island" -- made multiple appearances on this season of the Netflix dating show, and things got spicy once she came in and started flirting with already matched-up Russell ... giving him the bright idea of having her join him and his match, Sandy, for the fun.

TMZ reality podcast "Previously On..." had Alex on this week ... and she cleared the air, telling us she was talking about partaking in a threesome with her future husband -- not Louis! -- shutting down any perception she was into the idea of joining Louis and Sandy in a throuple situation for the show.

She also points out a threesome would especially not work in this case because she wouldn't want to know the name of the other girl involved, being she is too territorial ... but she's sure Louis would've absolutely loved his fantasy to play out.

Zamora does say she isn't totally opposed to the idea ... telling us it would be fun because she thinks Sandy is cool -- but as long as Alex remains the main chick, there won't be any bad blood.

Unfortunately, Alex was sent home after Louis decided to be loyal to Sandy, his match -- even though he spent nearly a whole day mackin' on Zamora behind Sandy's back during the men's mixer -- leaving Alex herself un-matched.