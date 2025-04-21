'Temptation Island' Shanté Glover's Costars Tried to Warn Her About Brion

Play video content TMZ.com

"Temptation Island" star Shanté Glover’s tumultuous relationship with Brion Whitley finally bit the dust earlier this month -- but her girls had clearly been bracing for the blowup long before it hit.

TMZ caught up with Shanté’s costars Ashley Moore and Tayler Byrd -- and they make it clear they tried steering her away from Brion back on the island … especially after he got real cozy with not one, but two tempters, Alex and Courtney, in that infamous threesome.

ICYMI, Shanté did go back to Brion after the show -- despite all the drama -- and while he tried to redeem things, even recently telling us he regretted the whole threesome mess, it clearly wasn’t enough to keep things afloat.

Ashley and Tayler tell us they tried to give Shanté some solid advice about Brion -- though, judging by their reactions, it seems like it kinda went in one ear and out the other. You’re gonna wanna see the clip for that!

Despite all, the duo make it clear to us they've been blowing up her phone with calls and texts since she’s in a different state, making sure their girl knows she’s not going through the breakup blues alone.