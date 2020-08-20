'Temptation Island' to Shoot in Maui Despite Mayor's COVID Concerns

The newest season of "Temptation Island" will test more than the strength of the couples' relationships ... it's going to test them for coronavirus, and frequently.

The risque reality show is making its way to Hawaii this weekend, as the cast and crew's preparing to film for the next 2 months at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort in the midst of the pandemic. Maui's Mayor, Michael Victorino, made the announcement, but he's far from thrilled.

The mayor says he's not keen on about 100 people setting up shop on his island for a TV production, but it was approved by the State Filming Commission, and he's hopeful all the necessary COVID-19 protocols set by Gov. David Ige will be followed.

Victorino says the cast and crew will operate in a bubble-like atmosphere at the Andaz resort and be constantly monitored by medical professionals, but he's still not happy, and adds ... "If anything does go wrong, we will shut it down as quickly as possible."

The mayor says the only reason he's not pushing harder to put the kibosh on the show is because it's providing employment to the hotel workers who've been out of a job for 4 or 5 months.