Diddy's Ex 'Jane' Says 'Freak-Off' Trio Felt Like Kobe, Shaq and Jordan

Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane" says a threesome they had with a male escort had them feeling like NBA ballers ... testifying she and Diddy compared themselves to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

During cross-examination Tuesday in Diddy's federal criminal trial, Jane told jurors Diddy referred to a particular three-way as a "trifecta" and compared them to three NBA Hall of Fame basketball stars.

Jane -- who's testifying under a pseudonym to protect her identity -- said the trifecta included a male escort, Paul ... and she told jurors in this scenario she was Kobe, Diddy was MJ and Paul was Shaquille O'Neal.

She said Diddy and Paul were "my boys" and told jurors she sometimes referred to Paul as "they boyfriend."

Jane's had lots of testimony about having sex with other men in front of Diddy ... and she told jurors she would use the term "cuck" to describe Diddy.

She testified she learned the term "cuckold" in 2022 while researching her relationship with Diddy, and felt "cuck" kinks resonated with what she was experiencing.