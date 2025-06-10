'Jane' Testifies Diddy Liked to Watch 'Dateline,' Was Into Role-Play

Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane" took the stand on the 20th day of his federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial, saying the disgraced music mogul’s favorite show was the true-crime TV news magazine, "Dateline."

Jane -- who's testifying under a pseudonym to protect her identity -- dropped the "Dateline" info during cross-examination by Diddy's defense attorney, Teny Geragos.

Geragos kicked off her questioning by asking Jane if she loved Diddy. Jane said she loved spending time with her partner, prompting Geragos to ask Jane if she wanted to cuddle and give Diddy foot rubs.

After an objection from prosecutors, Jane responded she loved to bathe Diddy and watch his favorite show, "Dateline."

Geragos asked Jane if there was any fantasy talk "in those rooms" with Diddy ... and Jane testified Diddy would have "me and the entertainer be in a role-play – cheating role-play that [Diddy] left town."

Geragos, who is 4 months pregnant, peppered Jane with questions about her wardrobe, calling her a beautiful woman ... Jane said she'd gotten sexy for Diddy in these encounters, and he nodded along from the defense table.