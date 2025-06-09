'Jane' Says Diddy Roughed Her Up Weeks After Cassie Beating Video Came Out

Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane" says he beat the crap out of her a couple weeks after the Cassie beating video was released ... and she claims the violence all started with a verbal argument about another woman.

Jane testified Monday she didn't see Diddy for about a month after the Cassie beating video aired on CNN in May 2024 ... until they met up at her home in Los Angeles on June 18 in what she said ended up being "a very terrible day."

She told jurors Diddy had just come from a family trip to Utah and they were talking in her backyard and drinking champagne and tequila when she says she confronted him about who he was traveling with in Utah.

Jane said she called Diddy a "pedophile" after assuming he was with a woman who was roughly 25 years younger than him ... even though Jane testified she thought the alleged female companion was between 18 and 21 years old.

She says the confrontation turned physical ... she told jurors she pushed Diddy's head into a marble counter and threw candles at him and told him she hated him.

Jane testified things kept escalating and she tried to lock herself in the master bedroom ... but said Diddy kicked the door in. She said she then locked herself in the master bathroom, but said Diddy kicked that door in, too. She said she ran to the master closet to change clothes and try to escape.

She told jurors she made a run for the front door but says Diddy caught her and kicked her in the back of the thigh, knocking her down. She said he put her in a chokehold and choked her, but claims she escaped his clutches and ran outside, hiding from him for what felt like 2 hours.

Jane said she then returned to the house, thinking Diddy was gone, and saw him on the street. She said she went inside and locked herself in the guest bedroom, but testified Diddy kicked the door in ... and she says she started throwing candles at him again.

She told the jury she then ran to a patio but was followed by Diddy, claiming she then punched him and he punched her back ... she added that all the punches were to each other's faces.

Jane said she then ran to the backyard and curled up in a ball as Diddy punched and kicked her before she says he grabbed her by her arm and hair and dragged her back to the house.

She testified after the alleged assault, she was in her master bedroom with Diddy and she used his phone to call the girl she thought he was with in Utah ... and she said when she asked the girl about the trip, the girl started insulting her, and Diddy held her down and made her listen to the verbal jabs.