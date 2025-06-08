Diddy Poll: Should There Be a Mistrial?

A huge debate is brewing in the Diddy trial that threatens to derail the prosecution's case — and now the judge must decide whether to grant a mistrial.

We'd like you — our loyal readers — to weigh in before the big decision comes down. So, we've put together a little poll for you to vote yea or nay on this very question of a mistrial.

But first ... here's the back story so you can make an informed choice.

The whole issue started at Diddy's trial last week when Bryana Bongolan — Cassie's friend -- took the stand and testified Diddy dangled her over the edge of a 17th-floor balcony at Cassie's Los Angeles apartment around September 26, 2016.

Previously, Cassie had testified she saw with her own 2 eyes Diddy hold Bongolan over the balcony's edge.

But, Diddy's defense team presented text messages between Cassie and Diddy's former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, that blew a hole in Cassie's testimony. In one text message, Cassie indicated she wasn't there to witness the alleged balcony incident, saying, "I just found out some crazy s***."

Diddy's lawyers pounced on the discrepancy, filing a motion Saturday for a mistrial, accusing prosecutors of presenting testimony they knew -- or should've known -- was false.

Diddy's defense also slammed prosecutors for presenting photos purportedly showing injuries Bongolan suffered during the alleged balcony incident. The attorneys cited metadata from the pics they say prove the images were shot September 26, 2016, when Diddy was on the East Coast — not the West Coast.

Play video content TMZ.com

Prosecutors have yet to respond to Diddy's motion for a mistrial, but in court, they clarified that Cassie's text seemed to indicate the balcony incident occurred around September 29 or 30, 2016. As you know, Diddy is on trial for allegedly committing a slew of federal crimes, including racketeering and sex trafficking.