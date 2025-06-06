'Jane' Says She Stood Up To Diddy During Freak-Off, Threw Bracelet at Him

Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane" continued her testimony Friday, saying she was too sore to keep having sex during a freak-off -- which she says sparked a heated confrontation in which the music mogul demanded an apology, after she tossed a bracelet.

Jane -- the pseudonym for one of Diddy's exes on the witness stand -- testified about the shocking incident during Day 18 of Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC, saying it all went down in a hotel room in Turks and Caicos.

She said she was wearing one of her "outfits" for yet another round of freak-off sex ... but she just couldn't handle it anymore.

She said she was too sore at that point ... but says Diddy tried to "lube me up," and he said, "You can't take any more d*ck."

Jane said she threw the bracelet and stated, "You only brought me here to s*ck d*ck for you." She says Diddy asked, "How can you make me look like that in front of Paul?" Jane said Diddy told her to apologize to Paul -- who'd been there for the freak-off -- and she says she messaged Paul, telling him she was sorry.

Before the Turks and Caicos freak-off ... Jane says she and Diddy had taken a break from their relationship, and she flew to Paris, France. She said Diddy repeatedly texted her, making her think he "cared."

She said she knew she needed to stay strong ... but she missed Diddy because she loved him and soon they were planning their trip to Turks and Caicos, but first they met up in Miami. She said Diddy texted her ... "A night of debauchery then to the beach."

While in Florida, Jane said she "bickered" with Diddy about her traveling to Paris alone. She said Diddy told her that "his girl can't just up and leave like that."