Diddy Trial Highlights From 18th Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's ex-girlfriend testified about details of the freak-offs she participated in ... and, audio messages the mogul sent to her were played for the jury.

Day 18 of the trial brought "Jane" -- a pseudonym used by Diddy's ex for her testimony -- back to the stand and, she gave detailed accounts of their sexual encounters from May 2021 to August 2024.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jane talked about one incident in Las Vegas where she said she wanted to use a condom ... but, she says Diddy said he didn't want to see any rubbers anywhere -- and, she ultimately acquiesced to his alleged desires.

She also testified that she signed what she describes as a "love contract" ... whereby Diddy would pay her $10K a month which she used on rent. Jane says Diddy is still paying her rent despite the fact that she's testifying against him.

Play video content TMZ.com

During one particularly emotional part of her testimony, Jane revealed to the court that -- during a blowout bash to mark Diddy embarking on a sobriety journey -- she hooked up with two men ... before she says she rushed to the bathroom to vomit.

While she was in the bathroom, Jane says Diddy walked in and asked her if she was OK. Jane says she told him he felt sick ... but, he basically told her she needed to get it together -- 'cause a third guy was ready to have sex with her.

Play video content

Audio messages from Diddy were played in court, too ... including one where Diddy tells Jane she needs to "get on [her] job."