Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bryana Bongolan's Alleged Injury Photos From Diddy Balcony Incident Filed As Evidence

Diddy Trial See the Photos of Bryana Bongolan's Controversial Alleged Injuries

Published
P Diddy Court Exhibits - Bryana Bongolan's Injuries
Launch Gallery
Click to See the Injuries Launch Gallery

Diddy faced accusations of dangling a woman off a balcony during his trial this week ... with the prosecution entering photos of her alleged injuries -- though the defense countered the claims.

Bryana Bongolan -- a fashion designer and friend of Cassie's -- testified that Diddy stormed into Cassie's apartment one night. While Bongolan was out on the balcony, either smoking a blunt or about to, she says Diddy grabbed her and held her over the balcony.

Bryana Bongolan sub swipe redit Instagram-@banathegoat
Instagram / @banathegoat

She alleges he screamed ... "You know what the f*** you did" at her before she says he pulled her back onto the balcony and slammed her into some furniture.

Bongolan testified that she suffered a leg injury and neck issues after Diddy allegedly attacked her ... and, the prosecution presented photos of these alleged injuries -- a large bruise and hole in Bongolan's leg as well as patches on her neck and back.

image
DAY 17 WRAP-UP
TMZ.com

However, the prosecution says these photos have metadata that indicates they were taken on September 26, 2016. Diddy's team fought back against the date -- pointing out he was on the East Coast on the "Bad Boy Family Reunion" tour at the time and couldn't have been in L.A. where Bongolan says the incident went down.

Diddy-Inside-the-Trail-INLINE-PROMO-watch-free-FRIDAYS

Prosecutors later pointed to texts Cassie sent to Kristina Khorram -- Diddy's employee often referred to as his chief of staff -- which indicate the alleged assault may have happened a few days after the photos were taken.

060425_bryana_bongolan_kal
POKER-FACED EXIT
TMZ.com

Bongolan had trouble remembering key details of the alleged incident in her recounts ... changing what she was smoking on the balcony and saying she couldn't recall quite a bit during her retelling of it.

So, it's unclear how exactly Bryana sustained the injuries in these photos ... but, they certainly led to some fireworks in court.

related articles