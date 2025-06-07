Bryana Bongolan's Alleged Injury Photos From Diddy Balcony Incident Filed As Evidence

Diddy faced accusations of dangling a woman off a balcony during his trial this week ... with the prosecution entering photos of her alleged injuries -- though the defense countered the claims.

Bryana Bongolan -- a fashion designer and friend of Cassie's -- testified that Diddy stormed into Cassie's apartment one night. While Bongolan was out on the balcony, either smoking a blunt or about to, she says Diddy grabbed her and held her over the balcony.

She alleges he screamed ... "You know what the f*** you did" at her before she says he pulled her back onto the balcony and slammed her into some furniture.

Bongolan testified that she suffered a leg injury and neck issues after Diddy allegedly attacked her ... and, the prosecution presented photos of these alleged injuries -- a large bruise and hole in Bongolan's leg as well as patches on her neck and back.

However, the prosecution says these photos have metadata that indicates they were taken on September 26, 2016. Diddy's team fought back against the date -- pointing out he was on the East Coast on the "Bad Boy Family Reunion" tour at the time and couldn't have been in L.A. where Bongolan says the incident went down.

Prosecutors later pointed to texts Cassie sent to Kristina Khorram -- Diddy's employee often referred to as his chief of staff -- which indicate the alleged assault may have happened a few days after the photos were taken.

Bongolan had trouble remembering key details of the alleged incident in her recounts ... changing what she was smoking on the balcony and saying she couldn't recall quite a bit during her retelling of it.