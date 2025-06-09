'Jane' Texted Diddy Her Frustration With '3 Years of Having to F*** Strangers'

Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane" continued her testimony Monday, saying she told him she wanted to stop having sex with male escorts in hotel rooms ... while also telling jurors she texted Diddy, "I'm not a porn star. I'm not an animal."

The prosecution asked Jane about a text exchange between her and Diddy, apparently in 2023, while he was in New York City. She apparently pushed back on a request to visit Diddy in the city, claiming he just wanted her there for a "hotel binge," in her words.

She said she'd just seen a podcast in which Diddy described a 48-hour-long sex session on a yacht trip to an island near Miami. She said she'd seen on social media Diddy apparently took another girlfriend to the unnamed island.

Jane said she texted Diddy about not wanting to travel to NYC to be "treated like a ho" ... she said Diddy responded that it was just "podcast talk," but she accused him of taking the unnamed other woman to the Bahamas on a yacht, instead of herself, which he'd promised.

She told the jury Diddy would say "guilt-trippy" things to her, making her feel "obligated" to perform in exchange for his paying for her rent. She said he calmed her down and made her feel better, and she ultimately agreed to take the trip to NYC.

But on the way, she said she found out Diddy had a surprise waiting for her ... which she took to mean there would be someone else joining them, an "entertainer" -- which she says was their word for a third person, a hired sex worker, in their "freak-offs." She's previously said she and Diddy referred to these encounters as "hotel nights."

She said they went to a Trump hotel in the city and met in the lounge ... and she says they later went to a room, where a man named "Sly" met them, and they had sex in front of Diddy. After another session in Miami with Sly, Jane says she went back to Los Angeles.

Jane said in L.A., she and Diddy had an argument after she noticed online he'd been with one of his ex-girlfriends, enraging Jane. She said she told Diddy to "introduce her to P" -- one of the "entertainers."