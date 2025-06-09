Diddy Trial Judge Says Mistrial Motion Will Be Addressed Tuesday

Sean "Diddy" Combs has a tense 24 hours ahead of him before finding out if his legal team will succeed in getting a mistrial declared in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Judge Arun Subramanian started out day 19 of the trial by announcing he will not rule on the defense's motion for mistrial until Tuesday.

As we reported, Diddy's attorneys filed docs Saturday, claiming the prosecution presented untrue testimony. Cassie Ventura testified earlier in the trial she had witnessed Diddy holding Bryana Bongolan over a balcony edge. But texts appear to show Cassie texted Kristina Khorram, a Diddy employee, that she didn't actually see the alleged incident but rather learned about it afterwards ... texting "I just found out some crazy sh**."

Prosecutors also entered into evidence photos of Bongolan's injuries, allegedly at the hands of Diddy from the balcony incident ... the photo metadata show they were taken on September 26, 2016 -- a date Diddy's team says their client was on the East Coast, on the other side of the country from where the alleged incident occurred, in L.A.

Before the jury was seated Monday morning, Judge Subramanian said prosecutors will get to respond today to the mistrial motion ... before he addresses it tomorrow.

"Jane," a former girlfriend of Diddy's testifying under a pseudonym, is set to take the stand again today, her third day. Last week she told the jury about alleged drug use during her time with Diddy, and medical complications from her "freak-off" episodes with the music mogul and others.

