Cassie Was Respectful, But Certain Things Weren't 'Allowed,' It Seemed, Ex-Escort Says

Play video content TMZ.com

A former escort who took part in sexual encounters with Diddy and Cassie during their relationship says Cassie always treated him with respect ... but, he says it seemed like there were certain things she simply wasn't allowed to do.

Shawn Dearing -- one of more than 10 men who prosecutors say participated in "freak-offs" with the former couple -- joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... coming forward to discuss his experiences with the stars after his identity was revealed publicly earlier in the trial.

Dearing has nothing but kind words for Cassie ... saying she always treated him with the utmost respect. He says she once complimented him -- saying he had an "energy" about him -- and he says the compliment brought light into his life at a very dark time.

However, Dearing also says that it was clear Cassie "understood her role" in the freak-offs ... and he says she would basically shut down conversations when Diddy left the room.

SD says she was a normal person, and he felt she wanted to speak ... but, he thinks her respect for Diddy prevented her from making any moves whatsoever when he wasn't around.

Shawn makes it clear that he never saw any physical violence transpire ... and, when the two would leave the room at times, he says he didn't go to the door and eavesdrop on their convos.

Play video content Department of Justice

More testimony came out Wednesday in Diddy's federal trial ... including a former security supervisor from the InterContinental Hotel in L.A. who told the jury he and others split a $100K payoff from Diddy to bury the infamous Cassie beating video.

Play video content TMZ.com