Diddy Trial Highlights From 14th Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy once saved his former assistant from R. Kelly ... or, at least the version of her boss she dreamed up did, she revealed on Day 14 of testimony.

"Mia" -- Diddy's former assistant who used the pseudonym while testifying -- was back on the stand Monday ... and, she name-dropped quite a few celebs during her time on the stand.

The most shocking had to be R. Kelly, who made an appearance in a dream she had ... one where she was trapped in an elevator with Kelly and Diddy had to step in to save her.

Play video content TMZ.com

The defense really played up Diddy's savior role in the dream ... though we've spoken to a prominent forensic psychologist who says his part in Mia's subconscious isn't as literal as the defense would like it to be.

According to another text, Mia says she also ran away from Mick Jagger when he tried to take her home with him back in the day ... and other exchanges allude to Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Chadwick Boseman and more.

Play video content TMZ.com

Mia also explained why she didn't tell Cassie -- a very close friend -- about Diddy's alleged abuse ... saying she was worried Diddy would find out and twist the narrative if she did.

Diddy's lawyer, Brian Steel, was an absolute pitbull in his cross of Mia Monday ... coming at her from all angles -- especially calling into question Mia's belief that she couldn't tell anyone about the alleged abuse.